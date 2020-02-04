Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Newmarket, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Moisan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Edward Moisan Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Edward Moisan Jr. Obituary
DOVER - Edgar Edward Moisan Jr., 80, died peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hyder House Hospice in Dover. He had resided in Dover for the past 15 years and lived in Pittsburg, New Hampshire for 10 years prior. Born August 21, 1939 in Exeter, he was the son of Edgar E. and Veryle (Carpenter) Moisan.

Edgar graduated from Newmarket High School, Class of 1958,moving on to own and operate the family business of Rockingham Gas Company in Newmarket for over twenty-five years until 1985.

His need for ambitious tasks and his meticulous nature were reflected in the projects that he undertook. At thirty years of age he built a 40' sport fisherman boat and later as his interests turned to antique automobiles, he restored several including two national first prize winners. In retirement, he greatly enjoyed fly fishing on Connecticut River in Pittsburg and scaled back his projects to include antique furniture repair.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Joyce (Grochmal) Moisan of Dover; his son, Devin Moisan of Rollinsford and his children, Kelsey and Abigail; and his cousin, Arlene Moore of Newmarket.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
var utCrossDomains = ['adpay.com','ap.org','bestride.com','bleacherreport.com','eviesays.com','financialcontent.com','findnsave.com','gadzoo.com','ppjol.com','legacy.com','marketplaceadsonline.com','monster.com','mycapture.com','newsbank.com','newsmemory.com','remembering-when.com','travidia.com','upickem.net','zap2it.com','fosters.com']; (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga'); ga('create', 'UA-50770546-3', 'auto', {'allowLinker': true, 'name': 'aff'}); ga('aff.require', 'linker'); ga('aff.require', 'displayfeatures'); ga('aff.linker:autoLink', utCrossDomains); ga('aff.send', 'pageview');