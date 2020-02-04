|
Services
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Graveside service
View Map
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
DOVER - Edgar Edward Moisan Jr., 80, died peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hyder House Hospice in Dover. He had resided in Dover for the past 15 years and lived in Pittsburg, New Hampshire for 10 years prior. Born August 21, 1939 in Exeter, he was the son of Edgar E. and Veryle (Carpenter) Moisan.
Edgar graduated from Newmarket High School, Class of 1958,moving on to own and operate the family business of Rockingham Gas Company in Newmarket for over twenty-five years until 1985.
His need for ambitious tasks and his meticulous nature were reflected in the projects that he undertook. At thirty years of age he built a 40' sport fisherman boat and later as his interests turned to antique automobiles, he restored several including two national first prize winners. In retirement, he greatly enjoyed fly fishing on Connecticut River in Pittsburg and scaled back his projects to include antique furniture repair.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Joyce (Grochmal) Moisan of Dover; his son, Devin Moisan of Rollinsford and his children, Kelsey and Abigail; and his cousin, Arlene Moore of Newmarket.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
