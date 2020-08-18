1/1
Edgar W. Brown
MADBURY - Edgar W. Brown, 80, of Madbury, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born November 13, 1939 in Washington, D.C. the son of William and Ellen (McAlpine) Brown.

For more than 18 years he had worked Davidson Rubber, and also worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and Garland's Garage of Madbury.

He was a member of the Olde Tyme Cruisers of Madbury.

Members of his family include his wife of 64 years, Catherine "Kay" (Roy) Brown of Madbury; his daughter, Sherry Brown of Stratham and his son, Edgar W. Brown, Jr. of Madbury; three grandchildren, Jason Brown of Anna, Texas, Justin Brown of Dover and Heather Gagne and her husband, Brandon of Sanford, Maine; six great-grandchildren Cody, Ethan, Kinley, Kailyn, Jordan and Tyler; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his seven week old daughter, Deborah Brown and siblings, Constance Stackpole, Gerald Brown and William Brown.

SERVICES: Due to the corona virus, services will be held and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials in his name may be made to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 or to Seacoast Cancer Center, 789 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
