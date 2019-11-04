|
|
NORTH BERWICK, Maine – Edith E. Rondeau, 67 of Elm St. passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Born July 4, 1952 in Augusta, Maine, the daughter of Hollis Denbow and Marion (Bowman) Hutchins. Earned a BSN from the University of New England and worked as an RN for Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Beloved wife of Robert Rondeau. Loving mother of Donald Knight and his girlfriend Cindy Baysic of North Berwick, Maine and Stephanie Peters and her husband Scott of Merrimack, N.H. Cherished grandmother of Cahi and Devin Hardy, Dustin Knight and Ashley Peters. Also survived by two siblings, Dennis Denbow of Farmington, N.H. and Linda Foster of Rochester, N.H.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at St. Michaels Cemetery in Rollinsford, N.H. on Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com for more information or to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019