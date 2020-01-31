|
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Edmond Joseph Bernier Sr.
1936 - 2020
SANFORD, Maine - Edmond Joseph Bernier Sr., 83, passed away after a period of failing health on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Maine Veterans' Home Scarborough. He was born May 14, 1936 in Eagle Lake, Maine, a son of the late Saul and Agnes (Saucier) Bernier.
Edmond proudly served in the United States Army as a paratrooper with the 76th Tank Battalion.
He retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a Rigger. He enjoyed time with family and friends fishing, hunting, cookouts and playing cards.
Edmond was predeceased by his daughter Lorraine, sister Madeline, and brothers Camille and Gilman.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Alberta (Birdie); daughters Sheila Chew, Mary Elwell, Laura Frick; sons Larry and Edmond; brothers Joe and Lucien; sisters Evelyn Paradis, Kathleen White, Theresa Lulek, Maxine Bernier, Nancy Drake, and Pat Bagley; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Maine Veterans' Home Scarborough for the loving care he received while there.
SERVICES: A Graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, February 10, at 11 a.m., at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Stanley Road, Springvale. Arrangements are under the care of Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://mainevets.org/ways-to-give-to-mvh-1/ or by mail to: Maine Veterans' Homes, 460 Civic Center Drive, Augusta, ME 04330. Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020
