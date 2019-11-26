|
ROLLINSFORD - Dr. Edmund F. Jansen, Jr., 86, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Watson Fields in Dover following a period of failing health. Born June 17, 1933 in Quincy, Ill., he was the son of the late Edmund and Frances (Hummel) Jansen, Sr.
Ed Jansen, having lived in Rollinsford for 50 years, while working as a professor at the University of New Hampshire, started on the Rollinsford School Board in 1973. He started as a Selectman in 1976 where he served the town of Rollinsford for 39 years, retiring from the position in 2015. Ed served in the US Air Force. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Board of Directors for the NH Municipal Association for 29 years. He also served on Strafford Regional Planning Commission and in 2011 the group presented him with a lifetime achievement award.
In his spare time his favorite things to do were gardening, reading, watching Fox News and spending time with his family.
Members of his family include his wife of 63 years, Mary Sandra (Jackson) Jansen of Rollinsford, N.H.; his children Dottie Oakes and husband Stephen of Manchester, N.H.; Richard Jansen and wife Carrie of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; and George Jansen and wife Lisa of Rollinsford, N.H.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; his brother Eugene Jansen of Quincy, Ill.; and his sister Marilyn Barry of Liberty, Ill.; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son John Jansen and his brother Russell Jansen.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2-5 p.m., at the McIntire-McCooey Funeral Home, 301 Main St., South Berwick, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 30, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Parish, located at 411 Church St., in Rollinsford. Burial will follow in the New Town Cemetery in Rollinsford. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019