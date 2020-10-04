1/1
Edmund Miles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW DURHAM - Edmund Miles died on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Edmund and his wife Dorothy lived on the ridge in New Durham, N.H. for 60 years. It could be said that they were a fixture there, beloved by their community. They raised three sons and Ed worked for the town of New Durham until he retired. They owned and operated Ridge Runners Farm, a special place where people could come and pick their own berries and peaches. Ed and Dot worked very hard to make this a place where locals could come for delicious fruit but many people came to see them as well as they kept the farm running into their late 70s. They always enjoyed chatting with their customers who were often friends and neighbors, like Fred March.

Ed loved dogs, telling stories and his tractor.

As Jehovah's Witnesses the Miles family had strong faith and values. They loved Jehovah God and were living examples of his principles.

After many happy years together, Edmund passed on in the spring of 2020, survived by his loving wife Dorothy who is now living in long term care due to advanced dementia.

The farm is no longer operational, but the Miles family and Ridge Runners Farm will live on in the memories and in the hearts of people that knew them for many years to come.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved