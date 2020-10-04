NEW DURHAM - Edmund Miles died on Monday, May 4, 2020.



Edmund and his wife Dorothy lived on the ridge in New Durham, N.H. for 60 years. It could be said that they were a fixture there, beloved by their community. They raised three sons and Ed worked for the town of New Durham until he retired. They owned and operated Ridge Runners Farm, a special place where people could come and pick their own berries and peaches. Ed and Dot worked very hard to make this a place where locals could come for delicious fruit but many people came to see them as well as they kept the farm running into their late 70s. They always enjoyed chatting with their customers who were often friends and neighbors, like Fred March.



Ed loved dogs, telling stories and his tractor.



As Jehovah's Witnesses the Miles family had strong faith and values. They loved Jehovah God and were living examples of his principles.



After many happy years together, Edmund passed on in the spring of 2020, survived by his loving wife Dorothy who is now living in long term care due to advanced dementia.



The farm is no longer operational, but the Miles family and Ridge Runners Farm will live on in the memories and in the hearts of people that knew them for many years to come.







