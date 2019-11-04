|
DOVER, N.H. - Eduardo Victor Diharce, 1937 to 2019, our dear and cherished patriarch, joined our Dear Lord, surrounded by his devoted family on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Eduardo was born Oct. 7, 1937 to parents, Pedro Diharce and Augusta Aguirre Diharce, natives of the picturesque Pyrenes Mountains in the Basque region of France. Eduardo's parents immigrated to Cuba to make a better life for themselves. Eduardo was born in the beautiful town of Caibarién, Cuba on the kitchen table of their family home inside the family tannery.
He attended Colegio Champagnat elementary school in Cuba where he enjoyed playing the drums in their band. As a young boy of ten, his father sent him to live in France for five years to learn how to speak French and to learn about the Basque and French culture and heritage.
He immigrated to the United States in 1955. He attended St. John's Preparatory High School in Danvers, Mass. He earned his BS from Lowell Technological Institute in leather chemistry.
He married the love of his life, Charlotte Lahood, a loving and devoted wife of 58 years. Together they lovingly provided what we called our "international" house where they raised four devoted children and welcomed both of their mothers into our home, along with many friends and family members from around the world. The house was full of five beautiful languages; Spanish, French, Basque, Arabic and English where his family always enjoyed exquisite ethnic food.
While growing up in Cuba, Eduardo's lifelong love of leather and its industry began. He worked with his father and uncle teaching him the process of leather making from beginning to end in the family-owned tannery in Cuba. He brought this love of leather with him when he immigrated to the United States.
He had an expansive career working in the industry his whole life. Starting in Cuba for the family tannery, Cazabon-Genin & Co., then continuing with Robson Lang in Canada, E. Hubschman & Sons in Pennsylvania, Allied Kid in Delaware, Prime Tanning in Maine and New Hampshire, Federica Meiners/Sadesa in Argentina and Prime USA/Asia/Mexico in New Hampshire.
While at Prime Tanning, he helped develop new leathers, techniques and methods for Prime Tanning that are still in use today around the world. He prided himself in helping promote the industry throughout the world through education and mentoring.
He was also a lifelong member of the American Leather Chemists Association, a member of the New England Tanners Club and a member of Two Ten Association. He was a member of the Cocheco Country Club for many years. He continued educating people about his love through consulting, speeches and presentations throughout the world. "Leather is better" is our family motto and no one ever dared enter our house wearing fake leather.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte and their four children, Rita, Edward and his wife Donna, Eva and Nancy, and Robert and his wife Denise. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Greg and his wife Rachael, Christopher, Mary, Elizabeth, Emily and her husband Joshua, Hiromi, Brandon, Alie, Rachel and Sara as well as his great grandchildren Kosta and Nikolas. He is also survived by his brother, Father Carlos S.J. of Peru.
He was predeceased by his parents, Pedro and Augusta Diharce and his brother Juan of Spain.
Eduardo will be remembered for his love of leather and family. He always stressed being kind and humble, do not judge anyone, work hard, treat everyone with respect and always remember how we all got here. He also instilled in all of us a deep pride and respect for our heritage and was extremely proud to become an American citizen. Also for his running medal, hunting, fishing, golf, teaching, helping others, sound advice and for being the best husband, dad, grandfather and great grandfather ever. He will be greatly missed and we look forward to being reunited when we join at our Lord.
The family would like to thank Atlantic Home Life and Wentworth Hospice both of Dover, N.H. for their kind and dedicated service for our beloved father.
Memorial donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA).
SERVICES: Viewing hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday the 5th of Nov. at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover N.H. A Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, the 6th of Nov. at St. Mary's Church, 25 Chestnut St., Dover, N.H. at 11 a.m. with Father Agapit Jean, officiating.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019