NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Edward A. Holmes, 98, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Varney Crossing Nursing Home following a period of failing health. Born September 25, 1921 in Caribou, Maine, he was the son of the late Albert and Annie (Searles) Holmes.
Mr. Holmes had worked as a woodcutter. He was a hard worker, who enjoyed an occasional hunting trip.
Members of his family include his children Carroll Holmes and wife Gloria of South Berwick, Maine, William Holmes and wife Nora of Nottingham, N.H., Shirley Whitney of South Berwick, Maine, Brenda Swanson and husband Robert of Somersworth, N.H. and Judy Brom and husband Randy of Ft. Atkinson, Wis.; nineteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie (Rossignol) Holmes, and daughter Phoebe Stone.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
