Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward A. Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward A. Holmes Obituary
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Edward A. Holmes, 98, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Varney Crossing Nursing Home following a period of failing health. Born September 25, 1921 in Caribou, Maine, he was the son of the late Albert and Annie (Searles) Holmes.

Mr. Holmes had worked as a woodcutter. He was a hard worker, who enjoyed an occasional hunting trip.

Members of his family include his children Carroll Holmes and wife Gloria of South Berwick, Maine, William Holmes and wife Nora of Nottingham, N.H., Shirley Whitney of South Berwick, Maine, Brenda Swanson and husband Robert of Somersworth, N.H. and Judy Brom and husband Randy of Ft. Atkinson, Wis.; nineteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie (Rossignol) Holmes, and daughter Phoebe Stone.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.