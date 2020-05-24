|
|
STUART, Fla. - Devoted husband and father to four daughters, Edward Martin "Jim" Brock died peacefully in hospice Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born in Reading, England on Nov. 11, 1924, Jim was the youngest of five children born to Percy and Kate Brock.
Jim enlisted in the Royal Air Force and served from 1942 to 1946 as a radar mechanic in France and Germany, being promoted to the rank of Sergeant. After being demobilized in 1947, Jim met his beloved wife, Dorice "Dorrie" Brock, at a dance hall in Southend-on-Sea. They married in 1949 and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last August.
After retirement, Jim and Dorrie were "snow birds" for many years spending winters in Stuart, Fla. and summers in Dover, N.H.
Jim was a tall, strong, compassionate, and gentle man. He loved the outdoors and the ocean and to travel. He loved the arts, plays and musicals, movies and books. Jim loved a good time, a good party and playing games. Mostly, he loved his family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Dorrie, and their four daughters and their husbands, Jacqueline Brock LaLone and Guy "Bill" LaLone of Stuart, Fla., Carole Brock and Jack Rann of Portland, Ore., Helen Brock and Doug Knight of Dover, N.H., and Claire Brock-Ford and James Ford of Orleans, Mass. Jim is also survived by three grandchildren: Tiago A. Brock Rodrigues and his wife, April Rodrigues, of Matthews, N.C., Nikita M. Brock Swatkowski, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Forrest Brock Knight of Dover, N.H., and by a great grand-daughter, Lianna Lynn Rodrigues.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to either End 68 Hours of Hunger, (www.end68hoursofhunger.org) or the Honor Flight of South Florida Inc., (www.Honorflightsouthflorida.org). Jim experienced an honor flight to Washington D.C. four years ago and considered it one of the many highlights of his life.
Published in Fosters from May 24 to May 27, 2020