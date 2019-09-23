Home

Edward Wedge
Edward C. Wedge


1950 - 2019
Edward C. Wedge Obituary
BARRINGTON, N.H. - Edward Charles Wedge, 69, died on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 after a long illness.

He was born in Gardner, Maine and lived in Barrington, N.H. with his late wife, Joanne, for many years.

He was a loving husband and father, an avid sports fan, and passionate about politics.

He is survived by daughter, Shannon, son Vincent and Vincent's wife Megan, and siblings Doris, Roger, Eugene, and Ina. In accordance to his wishes there will be no service.

To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
Published in Fosters from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019
