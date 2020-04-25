|
DOVER - Edward F. Bagley, 89, of Dover, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a period of failing health. He was born July 4, 1930 in Franklin, N.H., the son of Edward R. Bagley and Alice J. (Ganley) Bagley.
Edward graduated from Franklin High School in Massachusetts.
Edward served four years in the United States Air Force as a radio repairman stationed in Arizona. He then graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston, Mass.
Dad spent his career as a mechanical draftsman at Heidelberg/Harris (formerly Moore Business Forms) from the late 50's until his retirement in 1995.
He was an enthusiastic member of the Benevolent order of Elks in Dover, N.H., for over 40 years.
Dad had a lifelong love of woodworking. His favorite place to be was in his workshop, which took up a whole room in his home. Over the years he made beautiful rocking cradles for each of his granddaughters and their baby dolls, cabinets, doors, bookcases and carts for himself and friends.
Even in his last days of life he longed for more time to putter around that shop. It was the most organized room in the house.
He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Robert Bagley of Fort Meyers, Fla.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Brian and Lisa (Hurley) of Winchester, Mass., Mary (Bagley) and Bill Goodwin, Michael Goodwin, Maggie Goodwin of Dover, Sheila (Bagley) Jervey of Dover, Shannon Jervey of NYC and Samuel Jervey of Watertown, Mass., Stephen Bagley of Dover; his brothers David Bagley (Dorothy) of Hudson, Mass., and John Bagley (Florence) of New Port Richey, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
We are extremely grateful for the loving care he received over the past 2 1/2 years at Watson Fields of Dover. I know his humor and antics will be greatly missed by every level of staff there.
SERVICES: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the charity of ones choice. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020