ROCHESTER - Edward "Tom" Foster, 82, of Dodge Street, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital after a brief illness. He was born January 27, 1937 in Rochester, N.H., the son of the late Telesphore and Lena (Dugas) Foster.
Tom was the husband of Dorothy Irene Foster (Richard). They were married in 1960 enjoying 59 years of marriage. He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a Progressman. He enjoyed being with family and was an avid outdoorsman. Tom was a member of the Rochester Lodge Elks.
He leaves behind his daughter, Diane Marie Gallant, Lee, N.H.; granddaughter and her husband, Laura and Connor Benton, Salem, Mass.; grandson, Christopher Gallant, Durham, N.H.; sisters, Beverly Nelson, North Port, Fla., Veronica Libby, Rachel Chadbourne both of Rochester, N.H.
SERVICES: Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, November 21, from 5-7 p.m., with an Elk's service held at 6:30 p.m., in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, November 22, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Tom Foster to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867or to a .
Published in Fosters from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019