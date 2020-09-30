1/2
Edward George Hancock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOMERSWORTH - Edward George Hancock, 80, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by his daughters. He was born December 13, 1939 in Lowell, Mass., the son of the late Walter and Eunice (Critcherly) Hancock.

He has resided in Somersworth for 40 years and was a member of Next Level Church. His first job was in the Navy where he enjoyed seeing the different parts of our country. He has also been the manager of Dover Bowl as well as the Rochester Lodge of Elks #1393. Most recently he was the shuttle driver for Seacoast Volkswagen.

The widower of Cora (Ross) Hancock who passed in 2013, he is survived by his children, Michael (Angel) Hancock of Rochester, Dianne (Tom) Peterson of Strafford, Jennifer (Mitch) Hartford and Annie (William) Griswold all of Rochester, N.H.; grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle) Peterson, Justin Peterson, Chandler (Stephanie) Peterson, Ryan Hancock, Morgan Hartford, Zac Hebert, Tyler Bergeron; great-granddaughter Aubree Bergeron; special friend Sandra Binette.

SERVICES: A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his daughter's home on Bow Lake (117 Pointe Trinity Dr., Strafford, N.H.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Triangle Club, P.O. Box 592, Dover, NH 03820.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved