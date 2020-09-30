SOMERSWORTH - Edward George Hancock, 80, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by his daughters. He was born December 13, 1939 in Lowell, Mass., the son of the late Walter and Eunice (Critcherly) Hancock.
He has resided in Somersworth for 40 years and was a member of Next Level Church. His first job was in the Navy where he enjoyed seeing the different parts of our country. He has also been the manager of Dover Bowl as well as the Rochester Lodge of Elks #1393. Most recently he was the shuttle driver for Seacoast Volkswagen.
The widower of Cora (Ross) Hancock who passed in 2013, he is survived by his children, Michael (Angel) Hancock of Rochester, Dianne (Tom) Peterson of Strafford, Jennifer (Mitch) Hartford and Annie (William) Griswold all of Rochester, N.H.; grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle) Peterson, Justin Peterson, Chandler (Stephanie) Peterson, Ryan Hancock, Morgan Hartford, Zac Hebert, Tyler Bergeron; great-granddaughter Aubree Bergeron; special friend Sandra Binette.
SERVICES: A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his daughter's home on Bow Lake (117 Pointe Trinity Dr., Strafford, N.H.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Triangle Club, P.O. Box 592, Dover, NH 03820.
.