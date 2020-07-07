BARRINGTON - Edward "Tom" P. Hendrickson, 79, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Born Sept. 2, 1940 in Dover N.H. he was the son of the late Lester and Yvonne (Doyon) Hendrickson.
Tom worked for Frisbee Hospital as a maintenance mechanic. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking and taking his dog, Oscar, for walks.
Tom is survived by his wife, Linda of Barrington; five sons, Paul Hendrickson and his wife Deborah of New Durham, Thomas Hendrickson and his wife Susan of Auburn, Lester Hendrickson of Barrington, Doug Shave of Maine and Edward Shave of Farmington; two daughters, Brenda Perkins and her husband Scott of Vermont and Tina Boucher and her husband Norman of Barrington; one brother, Wesley Hendrickson of Barrington; one sister, Elaine King of Barrington; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Tom was predeceased by two sisters, Gloria Belanger and Claire Buckley.
Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
