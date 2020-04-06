|
OCALA, Fla. - Edward J. Bailey Sr of Ocala, Fla. formerly of North Berwick, Maine passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after a short illness. Known by his friends as Red, he was born in Lowell, Mass., July 31, 1934 to Harry and Marion Bailey.
He is survived by his beloved wife or 63 years, Rita (Roy) Bailey as well as his three sons, Brian and his wife Doreen of South Berwick, Maine, Kevin of Seabrook, N.H. and Edward Jr. and his wife, Heidi of York, Maine. He also leaves his brother, John and his wife Judith of Ocala, Fla., six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Red graduated from Lowell High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Macon. Red retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1996 where he worked as a Nuclear Inspector. Soon after, Red and Rita built their dream home on Wilson Lake in Acton, Maine where they enjoyed many happy times with their children, grandchildren and friends. Two years ago they moved to Ocala, Fla., where he was able to spend time with his brother.
Red loved the outdoors hunting and fishing as well as going to yard sales and flea markets. He was a jack of all trades and was always available to help anyone who needed an extra hand.
Due to the current CDC restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be announced later this spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name be sent to Kindred Hospice Foundation, 1320 SE 25th Loop, Suite 101 Ocala, FL 34471, (kindredhealthcare.com) or the .
