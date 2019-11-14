|
BERWICK, Maine - Edward J. Joyal, Jr., 90, died Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born December 24, 1928 in Dover the son of Edward and Margaret (Casey) Joyal.
Edward honorably served his country in the US Navy. He went on to work at Kidder Press in Dover, N.H. for several years. He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as an electrician mechanic and then supervisor, retiring in 1986.
While providing for his family over the years he was also active in coaching youth baseball. Edward was an avid reader, gardener and loved his fishing trips to camp in Dummer, N.H.
His favorite place on earth was Ireland where he visited many times over the years, connecting with long lost relatives that he stayed in touch with for decades.
He was a lifelong member of the Dover Post 8 American Legion.
Being the joker and prankster he was indeed also very compassionate, caring and generous with all. His warm heart had love for those he came in touch with wherever he went, but more than anything he loved his family.
Members of his family include his children, Edwina Fogarty and her husband, Gerard of Berwick, Linda Joyal of Eliot, Donna Chapman and her husband, George of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and John Joyal and his wife Lee Ann of Somersworth, N.H.; 10 grandchildren, Alexandra Joyal, Tyler Joyal, Jeffrey Barry, Traci Barry, Christina Chapman, Judy Poligni, Kim Chase, Todd Mailhoit, Amy Mailhoit and Timothy Shannon; several great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Robert Joyal, Lorraine LaPanne, Mary Ann Getchell, Kathleen Campbell, James Joyal and Joan McGlone; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife, Doris (Poirier) Joyal, two daughters, Sharon Joyal and Judith Joyal and his brother, Joseph Joyal.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials in his name may be made to the . Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019