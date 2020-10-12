1/2
Edward J. Nyberg Jr.
1930 - 2020
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. – Edward J. Nyberg, Jr., 90, Chief Warrant Officer Four, U.S. Army, Retired, of Somersworth died Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.

He was born Sept. 10, 1930 in Waterbury, Conn. the son of Edward and Susan (Knotts) Nyberg. Mr. Nyberg was a graduate of Crosby High School Class of 1948; The Cheshire Academy 1949, and also attended the Connecticut College of Pharmacy.

He entered the Army in August of 1950, and was a veteran of the Korean War Era as well as a Vietnam veteran. He actively served until retiring on Aug. 18, 1985 after 35 years of service. For his service, he received the Legion of Merit; a Bronze Star Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters; a Meritorious Service Medal with One Oak Leaf Cluster; The Army Commendation Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal with One Oak Leaf Cluster, in addition to numerous United States Foreign Service and Campaign medals.

After he retired from the Army, Mr. Nyberg worked for the U.S. Civil Service as the Director of Missile and Electronics Operations at the Mainz Army Depot in Mainz, Germany. He retired from this position in 1993 as a GM 13. Following his retirement, he and his wife, Carol returned to the United States after residing in Waldmohr, Germany for 22 years.

Mr. Nyberg is survived by his wife of six years Elaine (DeWolfe) Nyberg, his son David M. Nyberg and his wife Dorinda of Danville, Calif., two grandsons Clinton E. Nyberg and his wife Charlene of Danville, Calif., and Darren M. Nyberg and his wife, Jessica of Oakland, Calif., two great-grandchildren Alyssa and Brady Nyberg, his sisters Dorothy Morales and her husband Luis, and Cheryl Angell of Cutler Bay, Fla., as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife Carol A. Nyberg in 2012, as well as his sister Mary Jane Nyberg and his brother David J. Nyberg.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave. from 4 to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at St. Ignatius of Loyola St. Martin Church, Maple St. Somersworth at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials in his name be made to Amy's Treat P.O. Box 2234, Dover, NH 03821.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius of Loyola St. Martin Church
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Memories & Condolences
October 11, 2020
Jane Nyberg
Significant_other
October 10, 2020
Ed and Paige 2007
We will miss Ed greatly. We have many fond memories of him. He was the definition of "gentleman": proud, honorable and intelligent with a high regard for etiquette. All this with a great sense of humor and a loving heart. He will forever be in our hearts.
Tim, Andrea and Paige Burt
Family
October 10, 2020
Elaine and family though we can not be there in person our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time . I was so happy to meet Ed when you came to Nova Scotia last year . He was such a nice and caring person hugs
JoAnn Melanson-Crossman
Family
October 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about Ed. Enjoy the few times he came to Nova Scotia. Canada. Ed was a kind man and always had a smile. My prayers are going to Elaine and all is family.
Theresa Bonn
Family
