SOMERSWORTH, N.H. – Edward J. Nyberg, Jr., 90, Chief Warrant Officer Four, U.S. Army, Retired, of Somersworth died Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
He was born Sept. 10, 1930 in Waterbury, Conn. the son of Edward and Susan (Knotts) Nyberg. Mr. Nyberg was a graduate of Crosby High School Class of 1948; The Cheshire Academy 1949, and also attended the Connecticut College of Pharmacy.
He entered the Army in August of 1950, and was a veteran of the Korean War Era as well as a Vietnam veteran. He actively served until retiring on Aug. 18, 1985 after 35 years of service. For his service, he received the Legion of Merit; a Bronze Star Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters; a Meritorious Service Medal with One Oak Leaf Cluster; The Army Commendation Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal with One Oak Leaf Cluster, in addition to numerous United States Foreign Service and Campaign medals.
After he retired from the Army, Mr. Nyberg worked for the U.S. Civil Service as the Director of Missile and Electronics Operations at the Mainz Army Depot in Mainz, Germany. He retired from this position in 1993 as a GM 13. Following his retirement, he and his wife, Carol returned to the United States after residing in Waldmohr, Germany for 22 years.
Mr. Nyberg is survived by his wife of six years Elaine (DeWolfe) Nyberg, his son David M. Nyberg and his wife Dorinda of Danville, Calif., two grandsons Clinton E. Nyberg and his wife Charlene of Danville, Calif., and Darren M. Nyberg and his wife, Jessica of Oakland, Calif., two great-grandchildren Alyssa and Brady Nyberg, his sisters Dorothy Morales and her husband Luis, and Cheryl Angell of Cutler Bay, Fla., as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his wife Carol A. Nyberg in 2012, as well as his sister Mary Jane Nyberg and his brother David J. Nyberg.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave. from 4 to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at St. Ignatius of Loyola St. Martin Church, Maple St. Somersworth at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials in his name be made to Amy's Treat P.O. Box 2234, Dover, NH 03821.
