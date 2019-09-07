|
DOVER - Edward J. Strong, 102, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Hyder Family Hospice House with his family at his side. Born August 14, 1917 in Chelsea, Mass., he was the son of the late Edward H. and Gertrude (Donovan) Strong.
Mr. Strong served in the US Army Air Force in the Pacific in World War II as a Tech Sergeant. He and his wife Louise lived for many years in R.I., and later moved to N.H., where he worked as the foreman of the paint shop at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Ed loved hockey, and was a Hockey East Off Ice Official at UNH for many years. He was also an active member of the Friends of UNH Hockey. Spending time at Snively Arena and the Whittemore Center with his grandsons was a favorite time for him. Before moving to N.H., he was involved with the Brown University and Providence College hockey programs. Ed cherished all of the friendships he made through hockey. His jokes always brought a smile to anyone who knew him.
Ed was also an avid model airplane enthusiast. His vast collection of World War II planes was a constant attraction to all.
Members of his family include his wife of 75 years, Louise (Reichert) Strong of Dover, N.H.; his daughter Kathleen Krajeski and husband William of Newburyport, Mass.; and his two grandsons Matthew and Peter.
SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019