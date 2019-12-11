Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
26 Market Street
North Berwick, ME 03906
(207) 676-2622
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riverview Room at the American Legion- Martel Roberge Post # 47
Rollinsford, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Mros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward James Mros III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward James Mros III Obituary
BERWICK, Maine - Edward James (E.J.) Mros III, of Berwick, Maine, passed away after bravely battling an unexpected illness on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital; surrounded by his loving family, sister and devoted friend.

SERVICES: Ed will be forever remembered with a celebration of life held by the family on January 11, 2019 from 3-6 p.m., in the Riverview Room at the American Legion- Martel Roberge Post # 47 Rollinsford, N.H., all are welcome. Please refer to www.johnsonfuneralhomeme.com for extended obituary.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -