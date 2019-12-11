|
BERWICK, Maine - Edward James (E.J.) Mros III, of Berwick, Maine, passed away after bravely battling an unexpected illness on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital; surrounded by his loving family, sister and devoted friend.
SERVICES: Ed will be forever remembered with a celebration of life held by the family on January 11, 2019 from 3-6 p.m., in the Riverview Room at the American Legion- Martel Roberge Post # 47 Rollinsford, N.H., all are welcome. Please refer to www.johnsonfuneralhomeme.com for extended obituary.
