Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Edward Rippett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Rippett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Thomas Rippett


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Thomas Rippett Obituary
ROCHESTER - Edward Thomas Rippett, born to William and Margaret (Brooks) Rippett on August 30, 1942 in Rochester, N.H., passed away surrounded by family after a brief illness on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.

Edward was an avid fisherman, hunter, and enjoyed boating. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing his many stories. Edward liked to travel and visit different casinos along the way. Edward was a fan of baseball, especially the Red Sox, and was very aware of current events and happenings around the world. He was also known as a prankster and loved to make people laugh.

Edward was preceded in death by his twin sister Patricia Felker, his two sons Edward Rippett Jr. and Terrance Baker, and his wife Vivian Spenard.

Edward is survived by his daughter Jodi Aitola and her husband Anthony of Lake Worth, Fla.; his son Heath Dalzell of Rochester, N.H.; his son Joshua Rippett and his wife Ralin of Ossipee, N.H.; his son Zachary Rippett and his wife Lisa of Rochester, N.H.; his nephew Timothy Felker of Houston, Texas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to Edgerly Funeral Home in Rochester, N.H., on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. for calling hours. Burial will be privately held at a later date.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now