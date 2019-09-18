|
|
ROCHESTER - Edward Thomas Rippett, born to William and Margaret (Brooks) Rippett on August 30, 1942 in Rochester, N.H., passed away surrounded by family after a brief illness on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.
Edward was an avid fisherman, hunter, and enjoyed boating. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing his many stories. Edward liked to travel and visit different casinos along the way. Edward was a fan of baseball, especially the Red Sox, and was very aware of current events and happenings around the world. He was also known as a prankster and loved to make people laugh.
Edward was preceded in death by his twin sister Patricia Felker, his two sons Edward Rippett Jr. and Terrance Baker, and his wife Vivian Spenard.
Edward is survived by his daughter Jodi Aitola and her husband Anthony of Lake Worth, Fla.; his son Heath Dalzell of Rochester, N.H.; his son Joshua Rippett and his wife Ralin of Ossipee, N.H.; his son Zachary Rippett and his wife Lisa of Rochester, N.H.; his nephew Timothy Felker of Houston, Texas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to Edgerly Funeral Home in Rochester, N.H., on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. for calling hours. Burial will be privately held at a later date.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019