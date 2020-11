ROCHESTER - Elaine Y. Gagne, 71, of Rochester passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born to the late Joseph and Rita Michaud on July 6, 1949; in Dover, N.H.Elaine was married to Maurice L. Gagne in 1973 and is survived by her two children: Angelina Gagne, of Newton, Mass., and Christopher Gagne, of Littleton, N.H.To view the complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com