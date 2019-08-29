|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Eleanor J. Brown of 2 Lady Slipper Ct., Rochester, N.H. passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Born Sept. 16, 1936 in Rochester, N.H., the daughter of the late Eugene and Ethel (Gerrish)Junkins.
She graduated from Spaulding High School, class of 1954.
She retired from the Grange Mutual Insurance Company after 45 years where she was elected the Secretary of the company.
She was a member of the N.H. Warriors Insurance League, the Rochester Grange and the N.H. State Grange. She was a former member of the Rochester Emblem Club. She bowled on the Rochester Grange Bowling Team for over 20 years and in 1966 was the N.H. Grange Tournament Champion. She was her class historian, keeping record of those getting married and those that are deceased.
She leaves a sister Evelyn Schafer of Rochester; a nephew Ernest Schafer of Rochester; two cousins, David Junkins of Huntington, Mass. and Alan Junkins of Holyoke, Mass.
Arrangements are under the care of R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St, Rochester, NH 03867.
Per Eleanor's request, there are no visiting hours or funeral services. After cremation, burial will be in the Rochester Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019