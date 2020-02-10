|
DOVER – Eleanor Duffy, 96, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday Feb. 6, 2020, with her loving family at her side.
Born in Dover Aug. 11, 1923 the daughter of Matthew and Ella (Hartigan) O'Brien, she attended St. Mary Academy and High School until 1940 and graduated from Dover High School class of 1941. She was a member and past-president of St. Mary Academy Guild, was a driver for the FISH program, and was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.
She was a member of the Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church and the Altar and Rosary Society at the church.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 72-years Bernard J. Duffy, seven children, Ellen Edwards of Brockton, Mass., Kathryn Duffy of Brookfield, N.H., Sheila Mone (Michael), Dennis Duffy (Dawn), Brian Duffy and Matthew Duffy all of Dover, and Kevin Duffy (Jean) of Manchester, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to call Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave.
The family would like to thank the Cornerstone VNA for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to: Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, 15 Highland View Rd., Cumberland, RI 02864
Published in Fosters from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020