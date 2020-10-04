1/
Elfrieda Hunter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elfrieda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. - Elfrieda "Frieda" (Boesenberg) Hunter died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. She was born Oct. 14, 1937, the daughter of the late Edward J. Boesenberg and Dorothy (Harris) Boesenberg.

She is predeceased by her husband Paul S. Hunter, son Robert J. Hunter, and sister Dorothy Flieger.

She is survived by her sister Roberta Shaw of Natick, Mass. She is the devoted mother of Laura Hunter Brooks of Framingham, Mass. and her partner Mike Nolan of Somerville, Mass., Jennifer Ritz of Norton, Mass. and Tori Hunter and her partner Aric Rassmussen of Shirley, Mass. She is the grandmother of Lenny Brooks, Michael Brooks and Christopher Brooks of Framingham, Mass., Natalie Ritz of Northfield, Vt., and Chloe Ritz of Norton, Mass. and is great-grandmother to Michael S. Brooks and Ryan Brooks of Framingham, Mass. She is a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her daughter-in-law Debbie Murphy of York, Maine and her dear friend Leona Crichton of Berwick, Maine.

SERVICES: Services will be held at two venues. Calling hours will be held with no RSVP needed. A brief memorial service and luncheon will follow. We ask that you RSVP if you plan to attend the service and luncheon for Covid compliance. Masks will be required.

Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Spring Hill, 117 Pond Rd, South Berwick, Maine - Visitation 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. immediately followed by a Memorial Service and luncheon. Please RSVP directly to Spring Hill at 207-384-2693 if you are planning to attend the service and/or luncheon.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Pinecrest Golf Club, 212 Prentice St, Holliston, Mass. - Visitation 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. immediately followed by a Memorial Service and luncheon. Please RSVP to immediate family members if you are planning to attend the service and/or luncheon.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Cochituate Village, Wayland, Mass. For a complete obituary please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Spring Hill
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Spring Hill
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Pinecrest Golf Club
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Pinecrest Golf Club
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John C. Bryant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved