1/1
Elfriede G. Burkett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elfriede's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER - Elfriede (Elfie) G. Burkett, 82, of Dover, N.H., passed away on Friday July, 31, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Born in Germunden, Germany on April 17, 1938, she was the sixth of seven children; five brothers and one sister.

On April 19, 1962 she married her beloved husband Alfred D. Burkett of Fall River, Mass., who was serving in the U.S. Armed Forces stationed in Germany. Later that year they moved to Fall River, Mass. Elfriede was predeceased by her husband Alfred after 29 years of marriage.

In 2016 she moved to Dover, N.H. to be closer to her family while she struggled with illness until her passing.

Elfie is survived by her daughter Andrea and her son in-law Michael, her beloved only grandchild Samantha Hichens and her younger brother Erwin Franz.

She will be truly missed.

SERVICES: Service will be held at St. Catherine's of Siena in Portsmouth, N.H., at 10 a.m. on Friday August 7.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
10:00 AM
St. Catherine's of Siena
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
deepest sympathy forever a friend
richard croteau and irmgard (deceased)
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved