NOTTINGHAM – Elizabeth A. Vadala, 78, formerly of Rye, N.H. died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born July 15, 1941 in Concord, she was the daughter of Franklin W. and Elizabeth A. (Knight) Webber.
After graduating from Portsmouth High School, she worked for both Boston and Portsmouth Naval Shipyards. Later, she spent many years with Liberty Mutual Insurance in addition to being a wonderful Mom.
Elizabeth enjoyed painting, bird watching and her many loving kitties.
She attended many Catholic churches, formerly St. James in Portsmouth (where they were married) and St. Theresa's in Rye.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, John E. Vadala Jr. of Nottingham; two sons, John E. Vadala III of Newmarket and Chris L. Vadala of Saco, Maine; three grandchildren, Nikolai, Leon, and Luke; her brother, Michael Webber of Arizona; her sister, Kathy Perry of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H. 03857.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 200 Pleasant Street (Route 27), Epping, N.H. 03042. Spring burial will take place in Southside Cemetery, Nottingham.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org).
Published in Fosters from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020