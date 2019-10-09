Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Elizabeth Harris
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth F. Harris


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth F. Harris Obituary
BARRINGTON - Elizabeth F. Harris, 93, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Hyder Family Hospice House. She was born November 24, 1925 in Dover the daughter of Carl and Abbie (Merchant) Vigent and has resided in this area all of her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Harris of Barrington and was predeceased by her husband, Robert Harris and her daughter, Darrelle Harris.

SERVICES: Services will be private. If desired, memorials in her name may be made to the Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now