BARRINGTON - Elizabeth F. Harris, 93, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Hyder Family Hospice House. She was born November 24, 1925 in Dover the daughter of Carl and Abbie (Merchant) Vigent and has resided in this area all of her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Harris of Barrington and was predeceased by her husband, Robert Harris and her daughter, Darrelle Harris.
SERVICES: Services will be private. If desired, memorials in her name may be made to the Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019