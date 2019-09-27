|
|
DOVER - Elizabeth J. Zeis, 92, passed away peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Lawrence A. Zeis, and by her cherished and grateful children, Rebecca Nisby, Michael, Gregory and William Zeis, her daughters-in-law, Joanne, Sherry, and Theresa, 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and sister Susan (Hartigan) Benson.
Elizabeth was born November 22, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois. She attended 10 different schools as a child and studied at universities in five different states. She met Larry when she was at Purdue and they married August 30, 1947. They started a family and moved frequently, living in St Louis, California, Texas, New York and South Africa, exploring each area with their children as well as taking them to Europe.
Elizabeth graduated from Hofstra University, Hempstead N.Y., in 1968. She spent 15 years teaching elementary school in Long Island, New York and Houston, Texas. In Houston she was a Girl Scout leader, continuing to enjoy expanding children's horizons. With children grown, she and Larry were able to continue their travels in America and beyond. But they especially enjoyed vacations on Galveston Beach and in the Adirondacks with their children and their families.
She and Larry spent two years in Japan before retiring to Durham N.H. She enjoyed participating in the community activities available in Durham; Friends of the Library, St. Thomas More Food Pantry, The Seacoast Striders, the Newcomers Group, and ARA. Her lifelong passion for reading and her varied life experiences made her a respected contributor to the Book Group and a welcome member of the Stitchery group. She loved sharing delicious meals that she prepared from the world's cuisines with family and friends and she leaves an archive of recipes that weighs in the neighborhood of 90 pounds. She became the family historian, sharing genealogical information through text, pictures, treasured family objects, and storytelling.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., October 12, at St. Thomas More Church, Durham, N.H., with a gathering there afterwards for friends and family, who will greatly miss her.
Donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to CovenantHouse.org, an organization serving homeless youth. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019