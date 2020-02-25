|
ROCHESTER - Elizabeth L. Hart, 97, died Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born in Santa Monica, California on December 19, 1922 to Joseph Teresi and Mildred McHenry.
In 1958 Betty moved from Wrentham, Mass., to Rochester where she and John raised their family and she made many friends over the years.
She and John were members of the Rochester Country Club for 35 years and also spent summers at their camp in Kokadjo, Maine.
She was a volunteer for 33 years at Frisbie Hospital and 18 years at SHARE.
She is preceded by her parents and husband, John O. Hart, who died in 2014.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Hart of Dover, N.H and Valerie Hart of Portland, Maine. In edition she leaves behind grandchildren Glen, Michael, John and Paige and great- grandchildren Henry and Fern.
SERVCES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., with burial in the spring in Pine Grove Cemetery in Barrington, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020