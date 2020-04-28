|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Elizabeth M. Brackett, 102, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Watson Fields Assisted Living Facility in Dover, N.H., following a period of failing health. Born January 9, 1918 in Berwick, Maine she was the daughter of the late Dr. John T. and Clara (Hurd) Moran.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 2005 and by her brother, John T. Moran Jr. in 1972.
Elizabeth was a hairdresser and homemaker, who loved oil painting, Tole painting and rug hooking, and was a member of the Seacoast Striders for many years. She enjoyed spending time at the family home on Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham, N.H.
Survivors include her son Greg Brackett of Newmarket, N.H.; five nieces, Deirdre Brackett of Newmarket, N.H., Wendy Brackett of Kennebunk, Maine, Beverly Baker of Marlborough, Mass., Melody Baker of Columbia, S.C. and April Kidd of Lugoff, S.C.; and three nephews, Mick Moran of Tucson, Ariz., Steve Brackett of Westbrook, Maine and Bryan Brackett of Auburn, Maine.
The family wants to thank the entire staff of Watson Fields for the kind, compassionate and respectful care provided to Elizabeth during the last several years of her life.
SERVICES: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Watson Fields Employee Fund. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020