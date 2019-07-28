Home

Elizabeth Zeis


1926 - 2019
Elizabeth Zeis Obituary
DOVER – Elizabeth Zeis, 92, of Dover, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at home.

Born in Chicago, Ill. on Nov. 22, 1926, she was the daughter of John and Katherine Hartigan. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence of Dover; and children Rebecca of Wakefield, Mass., Michael and his wife Joanne of Uxbridge, Mass., Gregory and his wife Sherry of Houston, Texas, and William and his wife Theresa of Austin, Texas; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Published in Fosters from July 28 to July 31, 2019
