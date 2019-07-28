|
|
DOVER – Elizabeth Zeis, 92, of Dover, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at home.
Born in Chicago, Ill. on Nov. 22, 1926, she was the daughter of John and Katherine Hartigan. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence of Dover; and children Rebecca of Wakefield, Mass., Michael and his wife Joanne of Uxbridge, Mass., Gregory and his wife Sherry of Houston, Texas, and William and his wife Theresa of Austin, Texas; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from July 28 to July 31, 2019