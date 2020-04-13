|
|
ROCHESTER - January 25, 1936 to April 5, 2020, Ellen Celia (Sheffield) LeBouthillier, 84, formerly of Rochester, N.H., passed away on Sunday after a brief illness at Wentworth Douglass Hospital with her daughter by her side.
Ellen was born on Jan. 25, 1936 in Lowell, Mass., to Thomas J. and Helen Sheffield, and worked at Raytheon (Waltham, Mass.) in the accounting department after graduating from Lowell High School. In 1968 she married Leo P. LeBouthillier in St. Micheal's Church in Waltham, Mass. and moved to Rochester, N.H.
Ellen was a devoted wife and mother of two children, and longtime member of Holy Rosary Parish. She loved the ocean and spent many summer days at the beach in Wells, Maine. She also enjoyed reading and musicals and patronized the Ogunquit and Hackamatack Playhouses in her younger years. Her greatest love was for her family, and spending time with her grandchildren was her greatest joy.
Ellen is predeceased by her husband, Leo P. LeBouthillier, her son, James P. LeBouthillier, and her grandson, Logan L. Hartman. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Hartman, son-in-law, Tiger Hartman, and two grandchildren, Madison and Connor Hartman of Rochester, N.H.
A private graveside service will be held on April 15th at the Holy Rosary Cemetery and a memorial mass will be said in her honor at Holy Rosary Parish at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in the family name at the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (www.naminh.org).
To sign the guestbook and offer condolences to the family visit Grondin's Funeral Home at www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020