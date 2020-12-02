DOVER - Ellen M. Young, 79, of Dover, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital surrounded by family. She was born March 15, 1941 in Dover the daughter of Raymond and Beatrice (Gregoire) Comtois and graduated from St. Mary Academy Class of 1959.
For more than 26 years, Ellen had worked at Dover High School where she loved being around the students. They also loved having her there as she became close to a lot of them including her own children's friends who would call her mom.
Ellen always loved to read, often finishing a novel in just a few days. She also enjoyed a wide variety of music and liked to cook, especially trying new recipes.
Members of her family include three sons, Donald Innis and his wife Kristin of Dover, Glenn Innis and Laurie Boston of Rollinsford, and Scot Young and his wife Kris of Albuquerque, New Mexico; four grandchildren, Nico Young, Jakob Vinci, D. J. Innis and Ryan Innis; great grandson Connor Innis: her brother Maurice Comtois and his wife, Beverly of Nottingham; her sister, Leona LePage and her husband, Robert of Riverview, Florida; and several nieces nephews and cousins.
Ellen was a dear friend to many and she will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth "Dick" Young in 2008.
SERVICES: A private service will be held at the funeral home. Burial and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date and will be announced.
If desired memorials in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society
or American Coalition For Autistic Children PAC. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.