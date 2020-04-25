|
|
EAST ROCHESTER - Emily Lynne Mallett, 20, of East Rochester, N.H., tragically passed away in a car accident on Friday, April 17, 2020. Emily was born on December 6, 1999 in Rochester, N.H.
She currently worked as an LNA at Colonial Hill in Rochester, N.H., and recently began LNA work at Harmony Home in Durham, N.H. She enjoyed all her patients and loved helping and caring for those unable to care for themselves. She was to start school this fall for respiratory therapy.
Emily was loved by all who met her. Her smile was infectious and her laugh could be heard miles away. She enjoyed spending time with her fiance, Derrick St. Laurent, her best friend Nicole Toomey and her Godson, Judah Toomey and many friends and family. She loved to show off her cousin, Victoria Grace Martinen (4), and loved and thought of her as a sister rather than baby cousin.
Emily is survived by her mother and father Sharon Kingsbury, Joshua Mallett; her aunt and uncle Stuart and Brianne Martinen; her sisters Olivia Mallett (18), Kristen Hammond, (26), Megan Kingsbury, (14) and her brother Matthew Kingsbury, (13); her grandparents Brian and Peggy Mallett and Lynne Berube; and many aunts and uncles.
Emily will be greatly missed to all those who loved her.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be set when the Covid-19 quarantine is lifted. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020