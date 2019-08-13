Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Bolyard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Bolyard


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Bolyard Obituary
BERWICK, Maine - Emma Bolyard (Kimball), age 24, chose to end her life and her struggle with mental illness on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born November 14, 1994, Emma is the daughter of Steven Kimball and the late Heather Rosholt (McGilvray).

Emma graduated from Noble High School and continued her education with online classes. Emma made many friends at school, work, and throughout her life that were very important to her.

Emma is loved by many and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her father Steven Kimball and his fiancé Rhonda Gervais of Berwick, Maine; step-father Kevin Rosholt of North Berwick, Maine; spouse Brian Bolyard of Lebanon, Maine; brother Ethan Kimball and step-sister Ani Gervais of Berwick, Maine; grandmother Katherine James of Dover, N.H.; grandfather David McGilvray of Ayer, Mass.; aunts and uncles Sherrie and Stacey Royer, Pete and Gwen McGilvray, Robert and Heidi Cote; and a number of cousins. Emma is predeceased by her mother Heather Rosholt and her grandparents Robert and Nancy Kimball.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 16, from 6-8 p.m., at JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine. A private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Berwick, Maine. Condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to NAMI Maine, 52 Water St., Hallowell, ME, 04347. Care for the Kimball family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now