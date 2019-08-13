|
|
BERWICK, Maine - Emma Bolyard (Kimball), age 24, chose to end her life and her struggle with mental illness on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born November 14, 1994, Emma is the daughter of Steven Kimball and the late Heather Rosholt (McGilvray).
Emma graduated from Noble High School and continued her education with online classes. Emma made many friends at school, work, and throughout her life that were very important to her.
Emma is loved by many and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her father Steven Kimball and his fiancé Rhonda Gervais of Berwick, Maine; step-father Kevin Rosholt of North Berwick, Maine; spouse Brian Bolyard of Lebanon, Maine; brother Ethan Kimball and step-sister Ani Gervais of Berwick, Maine; grandmother Katherine James of Dover, N.H.; grandfather David McGilvray of Ayer, Mass.; aunts and uncles Sherrie and Stacey Royer, Pete and Gwen McGilvray, Robert and Heidi Cote; and a number of cousins. Emma is predeceased by her mother Heather Rosholt and her grandparents Robert and Nancy Kimball.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 16, from 6-8 p.m., at JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine. A private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Berwick, Maine. Condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to NAMI Maine, 52 Water St., Hallowell, ME, 04347. Care for the Kimball family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019