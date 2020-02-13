|
DOVER - Emma Cichonski, 99, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Kirkwood Corners in Lee. Born in Dover September 16, 1920; the daughter of Phillippe and Corinne (LeBel) Mayrand.
During World War II she was a certified nurse's aide at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. She was a graduate of Dover schools and the Boston School of Physiotherapy. She worked as an X-Ray Technician at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital for 18 years, and later was a volunteer at the Frisbie and also served on the auxiliary board of directors, and also worked the Red Cross Bloodmobile in Rochester for many years.
Emma was a former member of the Farmington Country Club and has lived in the Dover and East Rochester area for all of her lifetime.
The widow of Michael Cichonski who died in 2000, she was also predeceased by her thirteen brothers and sisters and leaves many niece and nephews.
SERVICES: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020