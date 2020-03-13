Home

R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Erik Rand
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
Erik W. Rand


1983 - 2020
Erik W. Rand Obituary
BARRINGTON - Erik W. Rand, 36, of Berry River Road, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home after battling years of depression. Born October 24, 1983 in Winchester, Mass., he is the son of Chris and Karen (Gagnon) Rand of Newton, N.H.

Erik has lived in Barrington for the past 15 years after moving from Newton. He was a proud member of the Local 352 Carpenters Union in Manchester. In his down time, he loved wood working. He made almost all the furniture in his home. He enjoyed the outdoors including; camping, chilling around a campfire, hiking, and going up north to waterfalls. He especially enjoyed playing golf with his dad. Erik was also an avid Sports fan watching the Bruins and Patriots play. He loved animals. But most of all he loved being with his family. He was a great son, husband and father who will be dearly missed.

Members of his family include his wife Amber Tilton of Barrington; his children, Melanie and Michael Rand both of Barrington; his brother, Adam Rand of Danvers, Mass.; and a sister, Jennifer Kennedy and her husband Patrick of Raymond, N.H.

SERVICES: A celebration of Erik's life will be held Sunday, March 15, from 1-4 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.

In lieu of flowers please make donations by going to https://www.gofundme.com/f/1xbtf3zwtc?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=711ba749134345aea5032fa57dce1dc.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
