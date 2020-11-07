MILTON, Fla. - Erma Virginia Greeley, 96, known by friends as Gini, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 following a period of failing health. Born in Syracuse, N.Y., on November 11, 1923, she was the oldest of the five children of Harry and Edith (Eckert) Ceratt.



She spent her adult life in Jordan, N.Y. and Dover, N.H., before moving to Fla. with her daughter and son in-law.



She is survived by daughter Karen (Bill) Schutt of Pace, Fla.; son Daniel (Carol) Greeley of Belchertown, Mass.; daughter Debbie (Steve) Paul of Standish, Maine; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; her sister Jeanne (Harold) Liddy of Clinton, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Joseph (2008) and her three brothers, Bud (2018), Joseph (2005) and James (1991).



She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Dover, N.H.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 28 Cataract Ave., Dover, NH 03820.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store