Ernest W. Bastianelli
1927 - 2020
DOVER - Ernest "Nin" W. Bastianelli, 93, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home. Born in Madbury, February 6, 1927; the son of Italian immigrant parents, Sabato and Eleonora (Soave) Bastianelli. The family moved to 40 Arch Street in Dover in 1936.

He was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1945. He was a four letter man for DHS, two time All State in football and has a basketball record at the school that still has not been broken. He excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track and field. After high school he was scouted by the then Brooklyn Dodgers. He went on to referee high school and college football for 30 years, basketball and Lacross. He is a member of the Dover High School sports hall of fame and also the New Hampshire Referee hall of fame. Let it be known to everyone that he will never apologize to anyone for being a diehard Yankee fan!!!

On February 5, 1945 one day prior to his 18th birthday he was sworn in the US Navy and served aboard the USS St. Croix and USS Rockingham in the Pacific.

Prior to his retirement he was a master electrician at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Ernie is survived by his daughters and husbands Regina and Ronald Lessard of Northfield, Vt., Nancy and Scott Simpson of Wells, Maine; five grandsons Ron (Pamlyn), Aran (Cheryl) and Matt (Tiffany) Lessard and Derek and Jason (Christine) Brickett; his sister Edith Bair of Wells, Maine; sister-in-law Shirley Bastianelli of Dover; great-grandchildren Dominick, Nathaniel, Greg, Cailey, Griffin, Olivia, Ella, Matthew; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, wife of 65-years Agnes (Leary) Bastianelli, his siblings Antonio "Tony", Albert, Adelina, Innocenza "Nancy", Clara Bastianelli and Evellina Doane.

SERVICES: Due to COVID restrictions, services will be limited to family only. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed at www.assumptiondovernh.org, 12 p.m., Friday, November 27. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. There will be a public Memorial Mass for Agnes and Ernest Bastianelli Sunday, December 20, at St. Mary Church, corner of Chestnut and Third Streets.

Memorials in his name may be made to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
20
Memorial Mass
St. Mary Churc
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Memories & Condolences
November 23, 2020
Nancy, Regina and family. So sorry to hear of your Dad passing. Deepest sympathy to the family.

Fran Lloyd
Fran Lloyd
Family
November 23, 2020
Oh Nancy I am so sorry. I have such nice memories of your dad when I was young. I will always remember his smile. I will be thinking of you during this tough time.
Dianne Quimby
Family
November 23, 2020
We were so blessed to have Uncle Ernie in our life. We will treasure his memory especially the bond he had with Aaron (love of the game) .
We will love you beyond words and miss you forever.
With our deepest condolences to Regina, Nancy and your families.
Marek Filip and Teri Weitzman Filip
Teri Weitzman Filip
Family
November 23, 2020
November 23, 2020
Gramps – We are so fortunate to have had you in our lives and are so grateful to have known someone as selfless and as caring as you. You have been an inspiration to us and to so many others who have been touched by how you lived your life over the years. We will forever miss those long conversations and the wisdom you have shared with us over the years. We know that you are now in good company with so many loved ones who have gone before you. Until we see you again Gramps. Love Aran, Cheryl and Olivia
Aran Lessard
Grandchild
November 23, 2020
George Sousane far left and Ernie Bastianelli far right.
Our deepest sympathies to the Bastianelli family. Ernie was a great football official and a better man. May he rest in peace.
Peter & Phatta Gregorakos
November 23, 2020
Nancy and Family,
I was sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. Your father was a one-of-a-kind person that lived a truly remarkable life. He was loved by everyone at Harvey's and I feel lucky I got to know him. May God wrap His loving & comforting arms around you all. Rest in Peace Ernie.
Christine DiMambro Drown
Friend
November 22, 2020
To Nancy and family, we are so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. He was the definition of a true gentleman. Got to know him through my business in Dover and through his love of sports. Will miss seeing and chatting with him at the local coffee shops. We are sad but I bet Agnes welcomed him with open arms. Rest in peace Ernie, you were a good man.
Marty &Patty Riordan
Friend
November 22, 2020
November 22, 2020
November 22, 2020
Uncle Ernie was such a kind and humble man, I will always remember the fun times at the beach and at the lake that i was able to share with my cousins, Nancy and Regina during the summer months, Uncle Ernie was always right in the middle of all the fun ! Great family memories ! We so wish that we could be there at this time, but Covid will prevent that. So happy that you are finally reunited with Aunt Agnes.
Maxine Foster
November 22, 2020
Great football player and just a very nice man!! I'm sure our Lord has already said to him, well done good and faithful servant! I'll see you again, over there!! Rest in peace my friend!!
Stan Joy
Acquaintance
