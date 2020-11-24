Gramps – We are so fortunate to have had you in our lives and are so grateful to have known someone as selfless and as caring as you. You have been an inspiration to us and to so many others who have been touched by how you lived your life over the years. We will forever miss those long conversations and the wisdom you have shared with us over the years. We know that you are now in good company with so many loved ones who have gone before you. Until we see you again Gramps. Love Aran, Cheryl and Olivia

Aran Lessard

Grandchild