DOVER - Ernest "Nin" W. Bastianelli, 93, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home. Born in Madbury, February 6, 1927; the son of Italian immigrant parents, Sabato and Eleonora (Soave) Bastianelli. The family moved to 40 Arch Street in Dover in 1936.
He was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1945. He was a four letter man for DHS, two time All State in football and has a basketball record at the school that still has not been broken. He excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track and field. After high school he was scouted by the then Brooklyn Dodgers. He went on to referee high school and college football for 30 years, basketball and Lacross. He is a member of the Dover High School sports hall of fame and also the New Hampshire Referee hall of fame. Let it be known to everyone that he will never apologize to anyone for being a diehard Yankee fan!!!
On February 5, 1945 one day prior to his 18th birthday he was sworn in the US Navy and served aboard the USS St. Croix and USS Rockingham in the Pacific.
Prior to his retirement he was a master electrician at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Ernie is survived by his daughters and husbands Regina and Ronald Lessard of Northfield, Vt., Nancy and Scott Simpson of Wells, Maine; five grandsons Ron (Pamlyn), Aran (Cheryl) and Matt (Tiffany) Lessard and Derek and Jason (Christine) Brickett; his sister Edith Bair of Wells, Maine; sister-in-law Shirley Bastianelli of Dover; great-grandchildren Dominick, Nathaniel, Greg, Cailey, Griffin, Olivia, Ella, Matthew; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife of 65-years Agnes (Leary) Bastianelli, his siblings Antonio "Tony", Albert, Adelina, Innocenza "Nancy", Clara Bastianelli and Evellina Doane.
SERVICES: Due to COVID restrictions, services will be limited to family only. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed at www.assumptiondovernh.org
, 12 p.m., Friday, November 27. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. There will be a public Memorial Mass for Agnes and Ernest Bastianelli Sunday, December 20, at St. Mary Church, corner of Chestnut and Third Streets.
Memorials in his name may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.