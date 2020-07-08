RYE - Esther (Polychronis) Dobbins, 91, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Evolve in Rye, N.H. She was born on Aug. 14, 1928 in Manchester, N.H.; the daughter of Peter and Anastasia (Madison) Karavas.
Esther was an avid Bible student and a long-time member of Christian Believers Fellowship in Somersworth, N.H. She loved to travel. Enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved the beach!
Besides her parents, Esther was predeceased by her first husband of 36 years, Charles Polychronis in 1984 (married in 1947); her second husband, William Dobbins in 1994 (married in 1991); her brother, Alex Karavas in 2011 and her beloved son Arthur C. Polychronis in 2012.
She is survived by her two daughters, Diane Spink of Rye and Anna Polychronis of Exeter; her brothers, John Karavas of Apple Valley, Calif. and Paul Karavas in Milford, N.H.; her sister, Dottie Pickering of Nottingham; her six grandchildren, Jared and Micah Fournier, Dylan and Shane Spink and Jamie Klein and Lindsey Gilmour; and four great grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery in Somersworth.
