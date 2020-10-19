ROCHESTER - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Ethel Shave, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. She left us peacefully, surrounded by her five children and two of her grandchildren at Portsmouth Hospital. She was 77 years young.
Ethel was born on Aug. 12, 1943 to the late Helen Hartford and Henry Boston. She was raised in New Hampshire until she met her loving husband, Edward. After their marriage she took on the role of a military wife and relocated in the southern states for several years before returning to New Hampshire.
She was the beloved mother of Edward and Douglas Shave, Susan Avery and husband, Brian; Helen (Jeannie) Haley, Wendy Pack and husband, Darrell. The proud grandmother of Seth, Samm, Heath, Crystal, Michael, Mindy, John, Craig, Brandee and Daniel. She also leaves behind her brother John Boston and wife Sissy, her sisters Donna and Rosemary and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Predeceased by her devoted husband Edward Sr., her two brothers Henry and Billy and grandchildren Mandy and Mark.
Ethel lived a full and wonderful life as mother, homemaker and worked outside the home in the manufacturing industry. Ethel loved to do needle work. She would painstakingly hand sew granny squares together to make blankets for children as part of Project Linus. Ethel loved to play games. She was the all-time master of Chinese Checkers and was never defeated. Ethel loved to write letters and send numerous cards out every week. She loved being sneaky. From feeding the dog at the table, or paying the restaurant bill "anonymously" for an "elderly" couple's meal, never referring to herself as elderly. She cut off both ends of a fresh loaf of bread and put it back in the wrapper. Ethel was an avid collector of coins and bills. She has accumulated countless jars of coins over the years and hated to spend crispy bills. Family members could not spend their change until she looked through it. She loved Friday night dinners with family and friends. She would buy whatever anyone else wanted to cook! Ethel was very sentimental when it came to her family. She saved anything that had a meaningful message written on it, even a plastic cover that had the words "I love you" written on it by one of her children. She was full of life, stubborn and feisty.
Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Ethel's life will be held at Lakeview View Cemetery, Wolfeboro NH on Monday, October 19th at 2:00 p.m.
Ethel loved to donate to veterans and animal causes. Please donate to a charity of your choosing in her honor.
