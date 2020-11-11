STRAFFORD - Eugene Carl Burrows, 58, of Strafford, N.H., went to see the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020.



Eugene was a 1980 graduate of Spaulding High School. At 18 he became a Fire Fighter for the Strafford Fire Department in Strafford, N.H., for 40 years.



He would sometimes cook or advertise dinners that would benefit the Strafford Fire Department. He also answered the calls for Fire Permits for the Department as well. He went on to take a class for his Fire Fighter 1 class. He was a member of the Fire wardens Association of Strafford County. The Fire Department was a main character in his life.



He also worked at the Strafford Recycling Center as well and met many, many people whom he had a lot of stories from. He also worked for an armored car company. He was a cook at Nippo Lake Golf Course for awhile. He also cooked in the food shack at Star Speedway for a summer. He worked at Camp Foss with his mother as a cook for the football camps. He also dabbled in security as well. He loved to play cribbage with Dad and Debbie and Althea. He made a lot of friends from the CB radio over the years. He was a member of the Barrington Ambulance for a long time many years ago.



Eugene has many loves besides the Fire Department; fishing, plowing, four-wheeling, and family and most of all his nieces and nephews which were his life along with the Fire Department.



Eugene is survived by his mother Miriam Burrows of Strafford; his sisters Althea Burrows of Strafford, Cynthia Chase of New Durham, Karen Doe of Rochester, N.H.; nephews Ryan Doe and Ares Ellsworth also of Rochester, N.H.; niece Miriam Chase and partner Matt, Lindsay Chase and partner Chloe of New Durham, niece Leslie and Mike Ellsworth and kids of Strafford N.H., Mikey and Shannon Burrows and Kids of Strafford, N.H.; nephew Rocky Chase and family; brother in-law Michael Chase all of Ossippee, N.H.; long time friend Scott Doe and kids of Rochester, N.H.; long time friend Shannon and children of Alabama.



He was predeceased by his father Edgar Eugene in 2001 and a sister Debra Ann in 2012.



SERVICES: There will be a Celebration of life on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 1-2 p.m., for the ones who can't stay for the 2 p.m. service of putting him finally to rest at the Third Baptist Church Strafford, N.H.



In lieu of flower please make donations to the Strafford Fire Association.







