Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Marcotte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene J. Marcotte Jr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene J. Marcotte Jr. Obituary
ROCHESTER - Eugene J. Marcotte, Jr., 86, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home following a period of failing health. Born December 4, 1932 in Dover, N.H., he was the son of the late Eugene and Mary (McGuire) Marcotte, Sr.

Eugene had worked for General Electric for many years.

He enjoyed cars, and spending time with his wife Doris.

He is survived by his wife Doris (Lacasse) Marcotte of Rochester, N.H.

SERVICES: A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now