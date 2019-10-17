|
|
ROCHESTER - Eugene J. Marcotte, Jr., 86, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home following a period of failing health. Born December 4, 1932 in Dover, N.H., he was the son of the late Eugene and Mary (McGuire) Marcotte, Sr.
Eugene had worked for General Electric for many years.
He enjoyed cars, and spending time with his wife Doris.
He is survived by his wife Doris (Lacasse) Marcotte of Rochester, N.H.
SERVICES: A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019