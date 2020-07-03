DOVER - Eva Marie (Boulanger) Buzzell, 91, passed away quietly Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Harmony Homes by the Bay in Durham after a period of declining health. She was born in Dover on September 21, 1928, the daughter of Aremys and Ann (Labonte) Boulanger.
A lifelong resident of Dover, Eva grew up on Ham Street, the youngest of a close-knit family of nine. She loved Dover and always considered herself truly fortunate to grow up where and when she did, developing close friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Eva graduated Dover High in the class of 1946 and went to work at Dover Film, eventually moving on to the Meter Department at GE in Somersworth, where she worked for over 25 years. She married Raymond Buzzell in 1957 and had three sons, Paul, Bernie, and Mark. Eva and her husband Ray were avid dancers and were regulars at the Rockingham Ballroom. After retiring from GE, she and Ray spent many wonderful years being snowbirds in Zephyrhills, Fla.
Eva was a kind and loving woman, a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend who will be forever remembered and missed by those who knew her. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond, who passed away in March of 2019. Eva is survived by her sister Ann Hanagan, and sons Paul, Bernard, and Mark Buzzell, Mark's wife Beth, and her two children, Karly and Josh Coleman.
The family would like to thank the management and staff at Harmony Homes by the Bay for the wonderful care and support they provided both our parents and to the management and staff of Cornerstone Hospice who also provided wonderful care and support to our family.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Parish of the Assumption St. Mary Church (corner of Chestnut and Third Streets.) to which family and close friends are welcome to attend. Please be conscious of physical distancing and wear a mask if possible. Mass will be followed by interment at St. Charles Cemetery to which family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Dr., Waltham, MA 02452 or at act.alz.org
. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.