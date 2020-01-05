|
CONOVER, N.C. - Evan Andrew Rubins, of Conover, N.C., died of a sudden illness on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. He was born February 20, 1958 in Rochester (Gonic), N.H., to Ramon and Glenna (Lanoix) Haller Rubins. His father was a Marketing Administrator for General Electric, and the family moved to several locations before settling in Conover, N.C., in 1976.
Evan earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C. He was employed for 22 years by the City of Conover (N.C.) Water Department and was an early volunteer at the Catawba Science Center. Evan was especially interested in the Naturalist Center and helped prepare several of the animal habitats. His collection of critters now resides there, and some will be incorporated into educational programs.
Evan was an avid outdoorsman, and especially loved fishing at the family's summer cabin on Province Lake. He would always catch a fish when no one else could.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister Janet Murfey and his niece Megan Murfey, both of Aiken, S.C., as well as his nephew Brooks (Katie) Murfey and their son Charlie of Penacook, N.H., and many other relatives in the Rochester area.
SERVICES: A service will be held Tuesday, January 7, at 4:30 p.m., at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Hickory, N.C. The Reverend Karla Woggon will preside.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Catawba Science Center, 243 3rd Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601 (www.catawba science.org) specifically targeted to supporting the Naturalist Center.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020