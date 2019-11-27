|
ACTON, Maine - Evangeline May (Mee) LaBrecque, age, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Victor H. Mee, Sr., and Louise I (Pillsbury) and was born at home in Acton. She was named after can of Evangeline evaporated milk Co. back then. The family called her "Peewee" because she was so small and the nick name stayed with her all her life.
She attended Acton and Sanford High School; she and her other older siblings walked to school both ways until her senior year when a bus was supplied. She graduated in the class of 1959, a little later she married her first husband, and a short time later they had a daughter, Lois.
She worked in the local factories; her favorite job was working for Nike as a stitcher in the area of their brand logo was located. A few years later they closed, and she went to work for Thompson Tools and Arms in Rochester until her retirement.
In 1973 she married again the love of her life, Bernard H. LaBrecque, Sr. They were married 36 years until his passing in 2009.
She enjoyed taking pictures, knitting, sewing, reading especially the local newspapers, puzzles, puzzle books, gardening, going to Acton Fair, playing BINGO and entering the local cooking and craft contest that the fair held yearly, birds especially hummingbirds, flowers especially bleeding hearts, apple picking with anyone who wanted to go with her, especially with her granddaughters, making fudge, attending her grandchildren's games when they were younger, seeing each of them graduate was her pride and joy, watching the Pat's all her life, then watching them with her grandson also made her day.
When she was younger she was a 4-H member and as an adult she became an Assistant Leader. She was also a member on the Sanford, Maine AMVET's AUX. and enjoyed working with the local Veterans, laying flowers, putting out flags and help clean cemeteries, also enjoyed being with good friends and family.
She loved talking over cups of coffee, black only. She always had a great smile and waved to everyone she saw and loved.
She is survived by her daughter Lois and her husband, Richard A. Michaud, her grandchildren Amanda M. and her husband Steven LaPointe, Richard R. (Ricky) Michaud, Amy M. Michaud and her partner Kyle Littlefield all of Acton. She is also survived by siblings Marica and her husband Dale Mills, Robert Mee, Sr. and his partner Rita, Perry Mee, Pearl Wallace, Everline and her husband Stephen Cookson, Sr. and Mervin Mee; sister in-laws, Charlette Mee, Elaine Mee and Brenda Mee; Bernard's children, daughter Priscilla and her husband Gary Hilton of Ga. and son Bernard LaBrecque, Jr.; lots of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles; Bernard's grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and lots of friends.
She is preceded by her second husband, Bernard and three of his sons, Ronald, Roland and Richard LaBrecque; her sister Irene; brothers Victor, Jr., Chester, Richard; and her sister in-law Cindy Mee and brother in law Richard Wallace.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Somersworth, N.H., the spring of 2020.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019