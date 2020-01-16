|
|
BERWICK, Maine - Fate intervened for Evelyn A. (nee Hamilton) Jenks once again and relieved her of her pain on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She claimed it was fate that united the love of her life, her husband of 46 years, Philip A. Jenks, of Berwick, Maine. She was a delightful and youthful 88 years of age; no one guessed!
This amazing woman was born in Camden, New Jersey and grew up in Springfield, Massachusetts, the birthplace and home of her parents Evelyn and John Hamilton, whom she loved dearly. She lived in Fiskdale, Mass., with a previous husband and bore two wonderful daughters: Linda and Lois. She was always proud of them, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ev met Phil by a fateful turn of events and became best friends by the second date and the romance continues. Ev was a kind, charitable, and friendly person who was well read, witty, highly intelligent and smart in many ways that continued to amaze her Phil, as well as deepen the love and friendship bond they shared. Her smiling presence was well known around many venues; especially dear to her were the Scottish Highland games and festivals, which she ardently supported and attended. She could be found at both the Hamilton's tent or the MacDonald's (alas, the poor lass married a MacDonald!) or at others where she made friends wherever she went.
As anyone who met, knew, and/or loved her will attest, she will be sorely missed and mourned by a host of people whom this lovely woman touched; most of all, her devoted husband Phil, with whom she shall be part of always.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be announced. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Evelyn's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, ME 03901.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020