SOMERSWORTH - Everett D. Cole, 89, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home following a period of failing health. Born October 7, 1931 in Eliot, Maine, he was the son of the late Everett R. and Ethel J. (Hoyt) Cole.
Mr. Cole worked for Prime Tanning for many years, retiring in 1993. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a
member of the American Legion, Post 69 in Somersworth, N.H., and was also a Pease Greeter.
Members of his family include his wife Arlene (Roy) Cole of Somersworth, N.H.; his son Jimmy Cole and wife Doreen; Step-children, Mark Pepin (Sherri), Donna Hamel (Ron) and Daniel Pepin (Jennifer) and his sister Priscilla Czechalski of Eliot, Maine; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to a dear friend Shirley Young for your care and dedication.
He was predeceased by his first wife Rita (Lefebvre) Cole, his grandson Jason Cole, his brother Ivan Cole, and sister Jean Knowles.
SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
