FARMINGTON - Everett S. Pratt, 77, of Farmington, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with family by his side. Born in Dover, N.H. on October 20, 1942, he is the son of late Harvey and Elsie (Abbott) Pratt.
Everett, Sam to his friends, was a big football star in high school playing for Dover High and married his high school sweetheart Carol Hamel (Cookie to her friends) on May 11, 1963. Everett was a member of The Free Masons for over 30 years and achieved the 32nd degree Mason in both York Rite and Scottish Rite. He was a past Master of Strafford Lodge #29 (currently known as (Federal Lodge #5) in 2007 and 2012 where he got a great deal of enjoyment and fulfillment organizing and running their soup kitchen for many years. He received the Major General John Sullivan Bronze Award in 2001. He was also a member of the Shriners and the American Legion post 007.
Everett is survived by his loving wife Cookie; his three children Scott of Dover, Suzanne Edgecomb of Rochester and Jonathan of Dover; his four grandchildren Michael, Emilee, Joshua and Devin; and his two great-grandchildren Ryleigh and Everleigh. Several of Everett's brothers and sisters still reside in the Seacoast region and mid-Atlantic states.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit at R.M. Edgerly and Son Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Thursday October 8, 2020 and a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required by the family. A burial in the Masonic plot at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook please go to www.edgerlyfh.com
