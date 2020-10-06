1/1
Everett S. Pratt
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FARMINGTON - Everett S. Pratt, 77, of Farmington, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with family by his side. Born in Dover, N.H. on October 20, 1942, he is the son of late Harvey and Elsie (Abbott) Pratt.

Everett, Sam to his friends, was a big football star in high school playing for Dover High and married his high school sweetheart Carol Hamel (Cookie to her friends) on May 11, 1963. Everett was a member of The Free Masons for over 30 years and achieved the 32nd degree Mason in both York Rite and Scottish Rite. He was a past Master of Strafford Lodge #29 (currently known as (Federal Lodge #5) in 2007 and 2012 where he got a great deal of enjoyment and fulfillment organizing and running their soup kitchen for many years. He received the Major General John Sullivan Bronze Award in 2001. He was also a member of the Shriners and the American Legion post 007.

Everett is survived by his loving wife Cookie; his three children Scott of Dover, Suzanne Edgecomb of Rochester and Jonathan of Dover; his four grandchildren Michael, Emilee, Joshua and Devin; and his two great-grandchildren Ryleigh and Everleigh. Several of Everett's brothers and sisters still reside in the Seacoast region and mid-Atlantic states.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit at R.M. Edgerly and Son Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Thursday October 8, 2020 and a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required by the family. A burial in the Masonic plot at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook please go to www.edgerlyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
01:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 5, 2020
Aunt Cookie and Family, Thinking of you, wishing you hope in the midst of sorrow, comfort in the midst of pain. So sorry to hear of the passing of Uncle Everett. Always had great times when we were able to get together over the years. Please accept my deepest condolences.

David Pratt
Family
October 4, 2020
Sympathy and prayers to Everett’s family. You will be missed.
Nancy Ouellette
October 3, 2020
Dad,
I love you and will miss you dearly all the days of my life. You have taught me so much and been right there whenever I needed you. Not to worry, Scott, Jon, and I will take good care of Mom.
Love ya,
Sue
Suzanne Edgecomb
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved