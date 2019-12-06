|
|
DOVER - Fay Walenty, 87, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Riverside Rest Home, following a period of failing health. Born September 8, 1932 in Milwaukee, Wis. Fay lived most of her life in Salisbury, Mass.
Fay served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, and when stationed in Germany, met her husband and love of her life, John G. Walenty. Fay was an avid homemaker who loved gardening, canning and farming on her 30 Acre farm, that she affectionately named Bittersweet Acres. The home was always open to family, friends, and anyone needing a safe haven.
She was predeceased by her husband John Walenty, Sr. She is survived by her children John Walenty, Jr. and wife Barbara of Zebulon, N.C.; Tracy Adams and husband Basil of Dover, N.H.; Cheryl Walenty of Berwick, Maine; and Douglas Walenty of Portsmouth, N.H.; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and her brother Robert Deering of Mesa, Ariz.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date and family and friends notified. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019